The Iraqi government spokesman announced that the draft of the 2027 general budget has been completed by the Ministries of Finance and Planning, but it seems that the dispute over the amount of production and delivery of oil revenues from the Kurdistan Region to the central government of Iraq remains the most important obstacle on the path to agreement on the country's 2027 budget.

According to Kurdistan Press, Haider al-Aboudi, referring to the Iraqi government's efforts to reduce the economy's dependence on oil revenues, announced the forecast of new revenue sources in next year's budget and emphasized: Non-oil revenues will increase with the implementation of tax reforms, the development of digital services, and the fight against corruption. According to the official Iraqi News Agency (INA), Haider al-Aboudi, the spokesman for the Iraqi government, referring to the drafting of the 2027 general budget in accordance with the Financial Management Law, stated: "This draft includes estimates of revenues, expenditures and possible budget deficits, and for the first time, a part of budgeting based on the programs and performance of the institutions has been included in it, while new financial sources, including the Development Road Project and the Generations Fund, have been considered to finance the budget.

Al-Aboudi added: "These new sources can help offset the consequences of unforeseen economic shocks, especially since the Iraqi economy is still highly dependent on oil revenues." The Iraqi government spokesman, referring to the increase in the share of non-oil revenues, stated: In the future budget, the share of these revenues will reach at least 19 percent for the first time in Iraqi history, while before 2026, this figure did not exceed 11 percent.

He stated that the reason for this increase was the implementation of measures to combat corruption, the development of digital services, the mechanization of customs activities at border crossings, and the strengthening of the tax collection system. Regarding the delay in approving the budget, he also said: This issue is related to the negotiations and political disagreements that have always existed in the budget formulation process since 2003, especially the disagreements related to the share of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Al-Aboudi concluded by noting: The issue of oil revenue delivery is the main obstacle on the path to reaching an agreement between the central government and the Kurdistan Region.