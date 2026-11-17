Kataib Hezbollah Commander:

Abu Talib Saeedi, a commander of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah, rejected the published reports about the activities of illegal oil refineries in the Jurf al-Nasr region and accused the investigative committee headed by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi of fabricating facts, saying that the group has no intention of clashing with Iraqi security forces.

According to Kurdistan Press, Abu Talib Saeedi, a commander of Kataib Hezbollah, stated in a press conference in the Jurf al-Nasr region (formerly Jurf al-Sakhr) that the group has no intention of fighting with Iraqi security forces and considered the occurrence of such a clash to be a far-fetched scenario.

Saeedi also emphasized that Kataib Hezbollah has not participated in any of the positions and positions in the Iraqi political process. In response to the Iraqi government's statements about the investigation committee's visit to the region and the reports on the oil refinery site, he described these positions as provocative and claimed that the committee headed by Ali Zaidi had distorted the facts.

Referring to the published reports about the oil refineries in the region, the Kata'ib Hezbollah commander said that what was mentioned in these reports were primitive and abandoned facilities that were used in times of crisis.

He added that the refineries mentioned by the government are about five kilometers away from three oil pipelines and that all areas of Jurf al-Nasr are open for the committee members to visit and that no restrictions have been imposed on their movement. Saidi also claimed that these facilities have been used to extract gas from crude oil during times of crisis, and that Kataib Hezbollah purchases crude oil and processes it to provide the gas needed to run its power generators and heavy equipment.

The Kataib Hezbollah commander concluded by saying that the issue raised about the Jurf al-Nasr oil refineries has political dimensions.