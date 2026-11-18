Al-Zaidi:

The Iraqi Prime Minister said that due to the failure of the members of the Nineveh Provincial Council to reach an agreement on the position of the governor of Sinjar, he will personally select an independent figure for this position.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi announced in a meeting with representatives of Nineveh Province that he will personally select an independent figure to assume the position of governor of Sinjar County.

Two participants in the meeting, which was held in Baghdad on Monday, November 16, confirmed this news in an interview with Rudaw.

Mohammad Kakaei, a member of the Nineveh Provincial Council and one of the attendees at the meeting, told Rudaw that the Iraqi Prime Minister had informed them that due to the failure of the members to reach an agreement on the position of the governor of Sinjar, he would personally select an independent figure for this position. The nomination period for the Sinjar governorship expired on October 22, and 10 candidates were nominated for the position, which has been administered on an interim basis since 2017.

Meanwhile, Khaled Saidou, an Iraqi parliament member from Sinjar, told Rudaw that the prime minister’s speech about the Sinjar governorship lasted only 10 seconds.

He added that al-Zaidi said: “You have delayed the agreement on this position, and I need Sinjar to have a governor; I will find an independent figure and appoint him to this position.”

According to Khaled Saidou, al-Zaidi’s reference to this issue was a message to put pressure on the members of the provincial council to determine the position of Sinjar governor, as this position has its own formalities and legal procedures. According to the Iraqi Governorates Law, the election of the governor must be carried out through a vote in the provincial council and the federal government does not have the authority to appoint him directly