Ali Zaidi, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, issued a security order to form a joint force consisting of the army, federal police, and Popular Mobilization Forces to take control of the Jurf al-Nasr region (formerly Jurf al-Sakhr) in northern Babil province; this order was issued in a situation where the Iraqi government has demanded the withdrawal of forces affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah from this region.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces announced in a new order that a joint force consisting of the army, federal police, and Popular Mobilization Forces will assume responsibility for controlling the Jurf al-Nasr region.

The Draum Media website wrote: This order was issued after Faleh Fayyad, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, proposed in a letter to the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces that the responsibility for controlling this region be transferred to the Popular Mobilization Forces. The order was issued at the same time as a security meeting was held to strengthen security and stability in northern Babil province, particularly the Jurf al-Nasr (formerly Jurf al-Sakhr) region, an area reportedly under the control of Kataib Hezbollah.