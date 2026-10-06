ISIS, Prey or Threat  /  Mohammad Hadifar

KurdPress

Just as the Takfiri movement of Al-Qaeda rose from the Wahhabi exiles to Afghanistan, it reached its peak with the destruction of the American commercial building and went down in history with the elimination of Bin Laden. The Taliban movement emerged in Afghanistan relying on the ideas of Deoband and has achieved relative sovereignty in this country and is now facing governance problems. Finally, ISIS, which emerged from within Al-Qaeda, dominated the West Asian region for a decade and reached its peak by occupying parts of northern Iraq and eastern Syria, and has now isolated itself with regional will.These movements, which are among the most prominent types of Takfiri in the region, have emerged through an ideological leap from within their previous form, Al-Qaeda. Thus, ISIS accomplished its mission, which was to bring extra-regional forces to Islamic lands, as well as to gather extremist forces from all over the world and concentrate them in the West Asian region, and to portray and introduce a violent face of Islam. And now those who had limited them are trying to remove their remnants from the controlled settlements and give them a role in regional developments.

Some Iraqi political movements consider the withdrawal of US military forces from Iraq to be equivalent to the re-appearance of ISIS on the scene in Iraq and Syria. First, the political ISIS, which, according to Western security services, was a tool to destroy the face of Islam and inflicted heavy damage on the body of the Islamic world, was nothing more than a tool.For example, the fall of Mosul, a city of three million people, to a force of five hundred in 2014 was not an ordinary event. At the same time, the ISIS spokesman in Mosul officially announced that our priority was Baghdad; while in ISIS’s ideological methodology, the Kurdish regions were considered to be lands of infidelity, ISIS ignored entering the Kurdish regions and, after being disappointed with Baghdad’s advance, turned to areas such as Sinjar and areas of Kirkuk and Diyala provinces. Although some parties did not have a good record in defending Sinjar and the outskirts of Erbil, the poor and needy made it their umbrella of honor.Now that the withdrawal of US military forces from Iraq is imminent and the debate about the return of ISIS is gaining strength, the spectacle of the ISIS phenomenon is gaining strength. The US and coalition forces, who declared the end of ISIS in the region and imprisoned their remnants in prisons in Syria and some areas of Iraq, are now busy with whispers of their return to the public mind, and with this excuse, they consider the US departure a great harm to the region in order to provoke the US to return to the region again.

The phenomenon of the US coming and going brings to mind a true story from one of the readers of the region.For example, a worldly man with a few simple-minded children was engaged in the business of herding cattle (public transportation by horse and donkey). Whenever he felt that his children had a lot of money, he would call them and announce that due to lack of money, he had to sell one of the four horses. His simple-minded children said that they would pay for the four horses and would not allow the beast of burden to be sold. Perhaps this happened many times during the year without the children protesting, due to their simplicity, because it was important for them to have a number of beasts of burden to stand out against their competitors. Now, the story of America and some movements and governments in the region is similar to Father Rand and his simple-minded children, who are trying to raise the cost of maintaining the countries of the region and even the Kurdistan Region with charm and charisma.According to all monitoring bodies, the two major Kurdish parties have nearly five hundred thousand military, police and security forces at their disposal, and they have powerful media and trained and capable security services. If this force cannot withstand the onslaught of a few people who do not have much power and who have expressed despair and hopelessness, and according to the above story, they will prevent the sale of another beast of burden by America for a few more days to increase their dominance. Can the dissolved ISIS with a few weak and helpless bodies be a force against this great force or an excuse for America to return to the region!?