The spokesman for the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq announced that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, during the Coordination Framework meeting, demanded direct transfer of Sulaymaniyah's financial share from the Iraqi federal government and turning this province into the second administrative unit in the Kurdistan Region.

According to KurdPress, the spokesman for the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq announced that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, during the Coordination Framework meeting of Iraqi Shiite political forces, proposed that Sulaymaniyah's financial share be sent directly from Baghdad.

Based on these statements, the Patriotic Union also demanded that Sulaymaniyah become the second administrative unit in the Kurdistan Region.

This request was made in a situation where differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union over the way the Kurdistan Region is governed, the distribution of financial resources, and administrative powers continue.