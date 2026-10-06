The name "Mazloum Abdi" was officially registered in Syrian government documents

Syria Service - The request of "Mazloum Abdi", an advisor to the Syrian presidency, to change his registered name in the country's official documents was accepted, and the name "Mazloum Abdi" was replaced by the name "Mustafa Khalil Abdi".

According to Kurdistan Press, the request of "Mazloum Abdi", an advisor to the Syrian presidency, to change his name in the country's official documents and records was approved, and from now on his name will be registered in Syrian government documents and population records as "Mazloum Abdi".

Abdi was previously registered in Syrian government official documents and population records as "Mustafa Khalil Abdi". With the acceptance of his request, the name by which he is known in public opinion, namely "Mazloum Abdi", will be registered as his official name in government documents.

In this way, Mazloum Abdi's name will be entered in all official Syrian government records under the same title.Mazloum Abdi was appointed as Presidential Advisor by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on August 27, 2026. According to Decree No. 164 of 2026, Mustafa Khalil Abdi (Mazloum Abdi) was appointed as Presidential Advisor.

Prior to his appointment to this position, Abdi was the Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a position he held for over a decade.

His appointment as Presidential Advisor came after an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led forces to integrate the forces and institutions under their control into the structures of the Syrian government.