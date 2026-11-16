Rojava University students protest against the university's merger plan with Syrian state universities

Syria Service - Students at Rojava University in the city of Qamishlo protested against the university's merger plan with Euphrates University by preventing the Syrian interim government from leaving the campus, demanding the university's academic and administrative independence be maintained and the status of the Kurdish language be recognized.





According to Kurdistan Press, on Monday, November 16, after a meeting between the Syrian interim government and university officials about the future of this higher education center, students at Rojava University in the city of Qamishlo gathered on the campus to prevent the departure of the delegation members and announced that making decisions about the university's future without the participation of students was unacceptable.

According to Havar News Agency, the students' protest was formed in response to two decisions by the Syrian interim government's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.The first decision was to cancel the announced admission and entrance exam process for several fields of study at the University of Rojava, and the second decision was to transfer the university to Euphrates University, a move that students consider a serious threat to the identity and independence of this educational center.

The protesting students emphasized that making the University of Rojava affiliated with Euphrates University is not just an administrative change, but could lead to the destruction of the independent scientific and educational structure of this university. Over the past years, the University of Rojava has operated while maintaining its own management system, curricula, and language of instruction, and has become one of the main centers of higher education in the northern and eastern regions of Syria.

One of the main concerns of the students is the possible consequences of this decision on their continued education.According to the protesters, the implementation of the integration plan could transfer students to other provinces in Syria to continue their studies, which would create serious problems for them, given the difficult economic conditions, travel and accommodation costs, and being away from their families.

The students also warned that the implementation of the plan could completely change the university's management structure and deprive its current officials of the authority to make decisions about educational and administrative matters