Qamishlo Court Reopens After Nearly Two Years of Closure

Syria Service - The Qamishlo City Court in Hasakah Province has resumed its activities after nearly two years of suspension, as part of the process of integrating the judicial structures of northern and eastern Syria into the central government's judicial system.

According to KurdPress, the reopening of the Qamishlo Court was attended by Noureddine Ahmed, the governor of Hasakah. This measure is in continuation of efforts to resume the activities of judicial institutions and coordinate the legal structures of the autonomous regions with the judicial system of the Syrian interim government.

According to Hawar News Agency, at the opening ceremony of this judicial complex, Ghazi Sheikh Ibrahim, the Attorney General of Hasakah Province, announced that the activities of the Qamishlo Court and its affiliated courts in the surrounding areas have resumed.He said that citizens can refer to this complex to register complaints, file legal and judicial claims, follow up on cases, and verify their documents.