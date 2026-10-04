Sana Jassim Zajrawi appointed as acting head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iraq

According to Kurdistan Press, based on the decree No. 26575 and citing the powers of the Prime Minister and Resolution No. 167 of 2026 of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Sana Jassim Karim Zajrawi has been appointed as acting head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iraq.

This decision was approved by the Iraqi Council of Ministers on September 29, 2026 and is effective from the date of issuance.

The Iraqi government announced the purpose of this appointment to strengthen the capabilities of the Atomic Energy Organization and improve the management of the organization's affairs, and emphasized the importance of international coordination and the development of scientific research in this field.The Atomic Energy Organization of Iraq is one of the country's important institutions that oversees nuclear activities and the peaceful use of atomic energy in the fields of medicine and scientific research.

Sana Jassim Karim Zajrawi, an Iraqi politician and academic, previously served as an independent representative of Maysan province in the fifth term of the Iraqi House of Representatives and was a member of the Parliament's Higher Education and Scientific Research Committee.