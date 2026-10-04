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Iranian Foreign Ministry: Withdrawal of US troops is an important step towards Iraq's independence
News 2026-10-04 19:01 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Iranian Foreign Ministry: Withdrawal of US troops is an important step towards Iraq's independence

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement reacting to the withdrawal of US troops from Iraqi soil, considering this event a necessary step to consolidate Iraq's independence.

 

 

According to Kurdish Press, the statement reads: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while congratulating the people and government of Iraq on the occasion of the withdrawal of American occupation forces and other foreign forces from Iraq after two decades of military presence in the country, considers this development a very important and necessary step towards consolidating Iraq's national sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while commemorating the memory of hundreds of thousands of martyrs in the fight against occupation and terrorism, especially the martyrs Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Hajj Qassem Soleimani, emphasizes the need to hold the US government accountable and hold it accountable for the crimes committed and the damages inflicted on the people of Iraq and other countries during the occupation.

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