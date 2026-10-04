Qader Aziz: With the withdrawal of the US, the psychological peace of the Kurdish community has been destroyed

Qader Aziz, a former member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s political bureau, announced that after the withdrawal of the US forces, the situation is not psychologically suitable and the Kurdish community is facing threats that require Kurdish unity to confront.

According to KurdPress, Qader Aziz, a former member of the Patriotic Union’s political bureau, said in a press conference: “After the withdrawal of the US forces, our situation is not good and our nation is in danger psychologically. Therefore, we must try to ward off these dangers with our unity and show the world that the Kurds are united.”

He added: “With unity, we can take different measures. We must try to make the measures that are currently being taken bear fruit and we hope that they will be successful and provide a response to the current situation.”