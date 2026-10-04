We joined the Syrian army to defend our city and villages

Syria Service - A number of Kurdish forces have joined the Syrian army within the framework of the agreement between the SDF and the Syrian interim government; the Qamishlo Brigade is one of the units whose forces say they have joined the Syrian army to defend their city and villages, and their Kurdish identity and language have not changed.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Ramadan Ali", known as "Seydu", a Kurdish force from Qamishlo and a member of the Qamishlo Brigade, holding an American M4 rifle, said about his joining the Syrian army that weapons are a part of his being and that he considers fighting to be related to freedom.

According to Rudaw Network, Seydu began his military activity in 2011 in the ranks of the People's Protection Units (YPG) and went through various military stages.He joined the Syrian Democratic Forces in 2015 and joined the Syrian army in 2026, as part of an agreement supported by the international community.

Regarding his reason for continuing his military service, Seydou said: “My weapon is part of my body and war is freedom. I have never regretted becoming a soldier and I do not think I will ever give it up.”

He added: “Our joining is for this country, for the Kurdish cities and villages. Our joining the Syrian army is also for the same reason.”

According to the report, the Qamishlo Brigade forces, which have previously fought and defended various regions, now operate under the same title within the Syrian army structure and the language they use is Kurdish. It has also been said that their joining the Syrian army has not changed the weapons of these forces.These forces are based at the "Turtub" base, which was previously one of the military centers of the Baath regime, and conduct their daily military training there.

"Abdullah Ali", the head of the Qamishlo brigade, also said about the mission of these forces: "We have been asked to defend Qamishlo and the lines around it, but based on the decisions of the Ministry of Defense, we can operate anywhere."

He added: "The Qamishlo brigade completed its initial training in Nabak, and after that, the commanders were sent to the military academy."

The Qamishlo brigade is one of four brigades consisting of Kurdish forces and SDF forces that have joined the Syrian army within the framework of the agreement between the SDF and Damascus. The Dirak, Hasakah and Kobani brigades are the other three brigades in this complex.

According to the report, these forces have joined the Syrian army within the framework of the December agreement between the SDF and Damascus.Their weapons have also been handed over to the central government, and the budget for these units is also provided by Damascus.