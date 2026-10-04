Abu Alaa Welayi: US withdrawal should not cause concern for Kurds

Abu Alaa Welayi, Secretary General of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, announced in a message addressed to the Kurdistan Region that the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq should not cause fear and concern for the Kurds, and considered protecting the security of the region a national duty for all Iraqis.

According to KurdPress, at the same time as the official announcement of the end of the international coalition mission in Iraq, Abu Alaa Welayi, Secretary General of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, issued an official statement congratulating what he called the "regaining of full sovereignty of Iraq" and issued a message addressed to the Kurdistan Region, saying that the withdrawal of American forces should not cause concern and fear for the Kurdish parties, because protecting the security of the region is the national duty of all Iraqis.In this statement, Velai described the end of the coalition forces' mission as "a great achievement and victory on the path to independence and full sovereignty of Iraq" and praised the Supreme Leader, the families of the martyrs, the Iraqi people, and the resistance forces.

He also referred to what he called "America's complete failure in Iraq" and stated that the admission by American officials of the casualties of their forces in Iraq and the description of their presence in the country as a difficult situation demonstrates the effectiveness and capability of the resistance forces' military operations.

In another part of the statement, Velai directly addressed the leaders and people of the Kurdistan Region: The security and stability of the region is an inseparable part of Iraq's public security, and any threat to the region is a threat to all parts of Iraq; therefore, we consider protecting the region a national and common duty.The Secretary General of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades concluded by emphasizing that the departure of the last convoy of American forces should not cause concern and fear among the Kurds, but rather it should be considered "a historic milestone to prove the true ability of Iraqis to protect their land, country, integrity and national sovereignty without relying on foreign forces."