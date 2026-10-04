Erdogan: No one can prevent calm, peace and development from Iraq and Syria to Iran

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the opening ceremony of the Şanlıurfa City Hospital, said that with the progress of the process known as "Turkey without terror", conflicts have decreased and the ground for the development of cities has been prepared. He also emphasized, referring to the Kurds, Turks and Arabs, that no one can prevent the establishment of peace and economic development in the region.

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the opening ceremony of the Urfa City Hospital, spoke about the process known as "Turkey without terrorism", regional developments, government investments in the province and investigations related to the investment fund crisis.Referring to the reduction in conflicts over the past two years, Erdogan said: “As we move forward in the process of a terror-free Turkey, our cities will develop and the plains, mountains and countryside will flourish again. Now, mothers’ hearts will no longer tremble with every phone call, and there has been no sound of mourning from homes for two years.”

He claimed that a different political and security atmosphere had formed not only in Urfa and its surrounding areas, but also in neighboring countries.

Turks, Kurds and Arabs are standing together

Referring to developments in Syria and Iraq, the Turkish President said that the previous Syrian government had fallen and a government close to Turkey had replaced it. He added that the integration process in Syria is continuing to resolve security problems, and in Iraq, security is returning to areas that have faced instability for years.“We Turks, Kurds and Arabs, just as we stood together in the army of Salahuddin Ayyubi to liberate Jerusalem 838 years ago, unite today and stand shoulder to shoulder,” Erdogan said.

He added that all groups would stand together under the “flag of brotherhood” and that the region would see peace replace conflict, prosperity replace instability and tranquility replace violence in the future: “No one can stand between us and Turkey’s goal of a terrorism-free world. No one can prevent peace, tranquility and economic development from Iraq and Syria to Iran and Lebanon.”