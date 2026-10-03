Coordination Framework: June 30, 2027 is the agreed deadline for implementing the arms law

The Coordination Framework emphasized that June 30, 2027 is the agreed deadline for implementing the constitutional article related to resolving the arms issue and called on all parties to adhere to a comprehensive de-escalation.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Coordination Framework announced in a statement that, at the request of the Prime Minister, it had held an extraordinary meeting at the Government Palace to review the current political and security developments and the tasks of the phase after “Sovereignty Day,” a phase that is considered a decisive point in consolidating Iraq’s independence and stability.

The attendees stressed the need to continue the efforts of the Quartet Committee at the same pace until the set deadline and appreciated the efforts of the Committee. They also stressed the importance of strengthening the institutional government and the rule of law.The Coordination Framework welcomed the positions of the armed groups and their adherence to the “Agenda of the Agreement,” describing these positions as responsible and in line with the public interest. It also noted that the agreement is the result of efforts made by the various parties over the past period.

The Framework also welcomed the commitment of the international coalition to withdraw from Iraq within the specified timeframe and commended its role in the fight against terrorism.

At the meeting, the attendees also emphasized the ability of the government and state institutions to protect all segments and components of Iraq and provide a safe environment for investment.