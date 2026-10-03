Mazloum Abdi and the Syrian Minister of Higher Education met and discussed universities in the Kurdish regions of Syria

Syria Service - Mazloum Abdi, Advisor to the Syrian Presidency, and Marwan Al-Halabi, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the country, discussed the integration of the universities of Rojava and Kobani into the Syrian higher education system and determining the status of the staff and students of these universities.

According to Kurdistan Press, Mazloum Abdi, Advisor to the Syrian Presidency, met with Marwan Al-Halabi, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Syrian Republic, along with a delegation in Damascus. Ilham Ahmed and the Deputy Ministers of Higher Education of Syria were also present at the meeting, and the mechanism for integrating universities in the Kurdish regions of Syria into the country's higher education system, recognizing academic qualifications, and organizing the status of students at these universities were discussed and exchanged views.According to Hawar News Agency, the meeting also discussed measures related to the process of merging universities, including reviewing the status of their teaching and administrative staff.

Marwan al-Halabi announced that a number of faculties of the universities of Rojava and Kobani have already been merged into the universities of Euphrates and Aleppo. He added that the Syrian Ministry of Higher Education is pursuing the issue of organizing the administrative and educational status of universities as part of its efforts to develop the status of higher education in these regions.

The Syrian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research also announced a proposal to establish new universities in Hasakah and Raqqa, saying that the implementation of this plan requires the approval of the Syrian People's Assembly.

Al-Halabi emphasized that merging universities and organizing the status of educational institutions and students can help solve a significant part of the administrative problems existing in these educational centers.