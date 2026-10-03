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Hadi Ameri: Iraq and Iran will never be separated
News 2026-10-03 20:18 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Hadi Ameri: Iraq and Iran will never be separated

Hadi Ameri, head of the Iraqi Badr Organization, while thanking the country's Prime Minister for resuming flights of Iranian airlines to Najaf Airport, emphasized the continuation of historical relations and ties between Iraq and Iran.

 

 

According to Kurdistan Press, the office of Hadi Ameri, head of the Badr Organization, announced that after the Iraqi government announced an agreement that would allow Iranian airlines to operate 40 flights daily, Hadi Ameri appreciated the efforts of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi, which led to the resumption of Iranian flights to Najaf Airport.

The statement said: "We emphasize that Iraq's approach is based on solidarity, ties and historical ties that bind the people of Iraq and Iran to each other; relations that are based on long-standing bridges and will never be severed."Iran and Iraq cannot be separated from each other."

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