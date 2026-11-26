Following the order of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi to regain control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region and close the land routes between the region and four Iraqi provinces, Derv Media has examined the status of 32 border crossings in the region in a report, of which, according to official information from the Iraqi Border Crossings Organization, only 6 have been recognized by the federal and regional governments.

KurdPress - Derev Media announced in a report examining the status of the border crossings in the Kurdistan Region that the region has a total of 32 official, semi-official and unofficial crossings, of which 6 are recognized by the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraq, 6 other crossings are only approved by the regional government, and 20 crossings are classified as smuggling routes and unofficial and unrecognized crossings.

On November 24, 2026, Sabah Noman, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced in a press conference that Ali Zaidi had issued a series of decisions and measures to combat smuggling and protect Iraq's national resources after reviewing the report of the investigative committee on oil smuggling from the Northern Oil Company. According to the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, one of these decisions is to transfer control of all border crossings in the Kurdistan Region to the Iraqi Border Crossings Organization.

The Border Guard Command has also been ordered to close unofficial crossings on international borders with neighboring countries, including those in the Kurdistan Region. In another part of these decisions, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense has been ordered to use the first and second brigades to close all land routes between the provinces of Diyala, Salahaddin, Kirkuk and Nineveh and the Kurdistan Region.

The official Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported that the Iraqi government cited Articles 110 and 114 of the Constitution to make these decisions.

The Iraqi government's recent decisions to control border crossings and communication routes in the Kurdistan Region have been met with reactions from the region's official institutions and a number of political parties and leaders in the region, who have issued statements opposing these measures. However, it is still unclear where these differences will ultimately lead.