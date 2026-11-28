Iraqi government spokesman:

The Iraqi government spokesman, announcing that about 200,000 barrels of oil are smuggled out of the Kurdistan Region daily, considered this process to be related to the international mafia and emphasized that the Baghdad government distinguishes between the people of Kurdistan and political behavior.

According to KurdPress, Iraqi government spokesman Haidar Abboudi announced the smuggling of about 200,000 barrels of oil from the Kurdistan Region daily and announced that this process is related to the international mafia.

According to Daraw, Abboudi stated in an interview with Al-Ahad TV that the actions of the Iraqi government in important cases will undoubtedly cause harm to some people, and for this reason, these people are trying to link the government's actions to foreign requests; while the decisions of the Iraqi government are independent and Iraqi and are not influenced by foreign factors.

Referring to the current situation in Iraq, he said that the country has confidently returned to its normal conditions; an issue that, according to him, is also considered positive for the region and the world.

Abboudi added that before the government took office, the situation in Iraq was worrying and the country was practically under the influence of illegal weapons, but now it is known as an active and influential country in the regional arena.

The Iraqi government spokesman also considered next Tuesday as the expected date for the start of the national dialogue initiative, emphasizing that this dialogue will enter a transparent and decisive stage that can no longer be postponed.

In another part of his speech, Abboudi emphasized that the Iraqi government distinguishes between the people of the Kurdistan Region and political behavior, and does not consider the measures related to the implementation of the constitution as a threat to the people of the region or its government.

He also said that the Peshmarga forces are not a threat to the Iraqi government and that protecting international borders is the responsibility of the central government.

Referring to the country's intelligence agency's report on oil smuggling, the Iraqi government spokesman announced that the report confirmed the existence of oil smuggling operations and that these activities are related to international mafias.

According to Abboudi, the volume of smuggled oil reaches about 200,000 barrels per day.

He went on to describe the Kurdistan Region as a legal framework recognized in the constitution, but said that relations between Baghdad and Erbil lacked sufficient transparency.

Noting the existence of 23 unofficial crossings in the Kurdistan Region, Abboudi emphasized that the deployment of the Iraqi army on the borders must be done in coordination with the region and that the entry of army forces into the cities of the Kurdistan Region is ruled out.