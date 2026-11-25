Mazen Gharib, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Commission, in response to the Iraqi Prime Minister's recent decisions, claimed that Baghdad, with the cooperation of the United States, is seeking to amend the constitution, completely strip the Kurdistan Region of its powers, and turn it into several provinces or cantons.

According to Kurdistan Press, citing the Kurdish media outlet "Avineh", Mazen Gharib, a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Commission, analyzed the dimensions of the recent decisions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in an exclusive interview today (Tuesday, November 24, 2026) and warned of its consequences for the political structure of the Kurdistan Region. The Iraqi MP stated that the dangers facing the region far exceed the announced ones, stating: “Based on all analyses, the Iraqi government intends to shrink the Kurdistan Region and strip it of all its powers. Last month, Faiq Zidan was talking about amending the constitution; all these challenges originate from there and they want to create a strong central government once again."

Mazen Gharib continued his speech, linking these developments to US policies in the region, adding: “The same approach that the US implemented in Syria, they want to implement in Iraq; that is, the plan is that there will be basically nothing left of the region, not just that it will shrink."

This member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Commission emphasized the need for unity among Kurdish parties and warned that if the political currents in the region are not united, there will be no such thing as "political power and regional governance" and Kurdistan will be divided into separate regions, in which the Democratic Party (Party) will be asked to govern the province of Erbil and the Patriotic Union (Yakiti) will be asked to govern the province of Sulaymaniyah.

He finally announced the holding of a meeting at the political leadership level in the Qalachwalan region the next day, saying that the meeting aims to unify the Kurdistan Region's position on recent developments.

These statements come as the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces published a series of decisions and orders from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday, which relate to the oil file, control of all border crossings in the region, and changes in security and administrative positions.