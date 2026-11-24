Iraqi MP:

Ahmad Haji Rashid, a member of the Iraqi parliament, announced that Ali Zaidi, the country's Prime Minister, has emphasized that no budget will be allocated to the Kurdistan Region until the Kurdistan Region implements the conditions announced by Baghdad.

According to Kurdistan Press, Ahmed Haji Rashid, a member of the Iraqi parliament, announced that Ali Zaidi, the country's Prime Minister, is currently emphasizing that the Kurdistan Region implements Baghdad's conditions before allocating budget.

In a note titled "When the numbers tell us who is to blame?" Ahmed Haji Rashid explained the financial differences between Baghdad and Erbil and wrote: "Since 2014, we have been telling the regional authorities not to gamble with the people's bread. We have always revealed the facts to the officials and people of the region."

The Iraqi MP, publishing a picture of the final accounts for 2012, 2013 and 2014, pointed out the amount of the region's revenues in these years, saying that the Kurdistan Region received 13 trillion and 500 billion dinars in 2012 and 15 trillion and 338 billion dinars in 2013.

According to him, in 2014, following the adoption of an independent economic policy, the extraction and sale of oil and the failure to deliver domestic revenues to Baghdad, the region's budget decreased to 2 trillion and 281 billion dinars, and this trend continued in the following years; to the extent that the region did not pay employees' salaries for 54 months.

Ahmed Haji Rashid further claimed that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi had stated in a strict position that no budget would be allocated to the Kurdistan Region until it implemented the conditions sent to the region's officials. He also asked what the leaders of the two main political parties in the region had to say to the people, and said that if Zaidi refused to send the budget due to the region's non-compliance with the constitution and executive laws of the federal Iraq, the responsibility for this situation would fall on the regional authorities.

Finally, Ahmed Haji Rashid pointed out that Ali Zaidi's advisors may not be able to influence his positions, and reminded that Zaidi had previously sent 72 advisors to the prime minister's homes.