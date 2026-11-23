Iranian Ambassador to Iraq:

“Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh,” the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, said: Regarding the news published about the closure of the Shalamcheh border, he explained that the passenger section of this border is open and passenger traffic is carried out as usual, but the commercial section has faced some problems since yesterday due to a disruption in the customs system.

According to Kurd Press, citing ISNA, he pointed out that the problem in the customs system is being addressed and said: According to the announcement of the Iraqi customs authorities, this system was activated for a short time this Monday morning and eight trucks entered during this time, but the system was cut off again and now, according to the latest news, the commercial border has been opened but the customs system is operating slowly.