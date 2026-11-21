Tuncer Bakrkhan, co-chair of the Dem Party, called on Ozgur Ozel to change the New Party's decision not to introduce a representative to the parliamentary monitoring board, emphasizing that the real opposition must stand with peace, democracy and equality of citizenship.

According to Kurdistan Press, Tuncer Bakrkhan, co-chair of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), reacted to the New Party's decision not to attend the parliamentary monitoring board during the "Budget for Bread, Peace and Justice" program in Mersin.

Bakrkhan called on Ozgur Ozel, leader of the New Party, to reconsider this decision and adhere to his previous positions on the necessity of accompanying the struggle for peace and democracy.

He said that the real opposition does not distance itself from peace, but rather strives to form it. According to Bakrkhan, peace is not a concession granted by the government to society or the Kurds, but the result of years of struggle and joint efforts of social and democratic forces.

The co-chair of the Dem Party emphasized that the ultimate goal of the current process is not just to stop the conflict and silence the weapons. He considered the main goal of the process to be democracy, equality of citizenship and creating conditions where all identities, religions, beliefs and social classes can live equally.

Bakrkhan also rejected perceptions that reduce the peace process to a limited deal between the government and the Kurds, saying that the Dem Party will continue its struggle until equality of citizenship and democracy is achieved.

In contrast, Ozgur Ozel has stated that the New Party has not backed down from its demand for peace and the stance of “mothers will no longer cry,” but believes that the Justice and Development Party has distanced itself from its promises to return to democracy.