Democratic Party Emphasizes Readiness for Dialogue with Patriotic Union

Hemn Hawrami, a member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's political bureau, in a meeting with the Italian Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, while explaining the party's political actions in the past two years and the legal processes to reactivate the regional parliament, emphasized the Democratic Party's readiness for dialogue with the Patriotic Union and to confront any attempt to divide the Kurdistan Region.

According to the KurdPress News Agency, Hemn Hawrami stated in explaining the details of the meeting: In a conversation with Tommaso Sansoni, the Italian Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, we explained the Democratic Party's political actions in the past two years and the legal processes taken to reactivate the Kurdistan Regional Parliament. He added, referring to Massoud Barzani's initiative to hold a meeting and start talks with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, that the Democratic Party declares its full readiness to participate in these talks.

The member of the Democratic Party's political bureau also emphasized the need to maintain the integrity of the Kurdistan Region and stated that the Democratic Party and the people of Kurdistan will not hesitate to use any means or measures to confront any attempt outside the framework of Kurdistan's interests that aims to divide the region.

According to this report, the Italian Consul General also emphasized in this meeting his country's support for legal institutions and the constitution within the framework of a united region and expressed hope for the need to continue political talks and reach an agreement between the political currents of the Kurdistan Region.