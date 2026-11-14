Diesel price hike in Qamishlo

Syria Service - The increase in diesel prices in the city of Qamishlo and the northern and eastern regions of Syria has increased the concerns of residents of these areas about intensifying livelihood problems and the provision of heating fuel on the eve of the winter season.

According to KurdPress, according to local media reports, the price of a liter of diesel in Qamishlo has increased from 125 to 175 new Syrian pounds; an increase that puts more economic pressure on low-income families. Residents of the Qamishlo region in Syrian Kurdistan say that the decline in purchasing power and low wages have made it more difficult to meet basic living needs, especially the fuel needed to heat homes.

In these circumstances, the increase in fuel prices follows the decision of the Ministry of Energy of the Syrian interim government on September 13 to increase the price of petroleum products. According to this decision, the price of 95 octane gasoline increased from 152 to 195 new liras, 90 octane gasoline from 147 to 185 new liras, and diesel from 125 to 175 new liras. The price of domestic and industrial gas was also included in this increase. The Syrian Ministry of Energy had previously announced the increase in the cost of supplying petroleum products from international markets and repairs to the Banias refinery as reasons for this decision.

However, the reduction of household fuel quotas from 300 liters last winter to 100 liters in the new plan, along with the increase in its purchase cost, has drawn criticism. According to Havar, the autonomous administration allocated 300 liters of heating diesel to each family in the 2025-2026 season at a price of 1,050 old liras per liter, equivalent to 10.5 new liras; while the new quota at the announced price will cost 11,500 new liras.