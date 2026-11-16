New Generation Leader Proposes Three Controversial Options

Shaswar Abdul Wahid, the leader of the “New Generation” movement, while emphasizing the need to continue talks in Baghdad, presented three alternative options for managing the situation in the Kurdistan Region in a press conference. Rejecting the idea of ​​dividing the region, he warned that even canceling parliamentary sessions would not solve the problems and that the responsibility for future crises lies with those who cling to the seats of power.

According to Kurdistan Press, Shaswar Abdul Wahid stated bluntly at the beginning of his press conference: “To be honest, I can never divide the region.”

He also added regarding the situation of legislative institutions that even canceling parliamentary sessions would not be a solution to the crises. The head of the New Generation Movement continued to refer to the details of his and the regional delegation's trip to Baghdad, saying that during this trip, Masrour Barzani was explicitly told: "If one meter of force is moved anywhere, we will intervene; not just for you, but even if the Patriotic Union moves forces, we will intervene."

Three options on the table for the future of the region

Shaswar Abdul Wahid, noting that he would return to Baghdad tomorrow (along with Bafel Talabani) to continue the talks, listed three main scenarios and options for the future management of the Kurdistan Region:

Budget separation: The budgets of Sulaymaniyah and Halabja provinces should be completely separate and independent from Erbil and Dohuk.

Two governments: The formation of two separate governments with two prime ministers in the region.

Two regions: Based on the Iraqi constitution, which allows for the region to become a region if 10 percent of the population of each province requests it.However, Abdul Wahid emphasized that he personally does not agree with this option at all and supports a “unified Kurdistan.”

In another part of his speech, he recalled that he had personally told Bafel Talabani: “Those in favor of and against the independent budget for Sulaymaniyah will only be with us if the quality of our governance is good, and otherwise they will have a different approach.”

In conclusion, the head of the New Generation Movement stated that the level of demands and ambitions of some Iraqi leaders had exceeded even them, and warned that the consequences of any future events and crises would be directly aimed at those who, by insisting on seats of power, have prevented change and reform.