The activation of the parliament is not against any political movement

Masrour Barzani:

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the need for all political movements to return to the Kurdistan Parliament, announced that the reactivation of this institution was carried out with the aim of preserving the legal existence of the region and restoring the trust of voters. He also announced that the issue of employing university graduates of the region was being pursued in his recent talks with the Iraqi Prime Minister.

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, on Thursday evening at the graduation ceremony of the 45th class of Salahuddin University of Erbil, which was held in the presence of Wala Farid, Speaker of the Kurdistan Parliament, congratulated the graduates, appreciated the efforts of the professors and the families of the students, and wished them a bright and successful future. In part of his speech, Barzani referred to his recent trip to Baghdad and his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, and said that one of the main topics of the two sides' negotiations was the issue of hiring new employees and graduates of Kurdistan Region universities.

Pointing out that the Kurdistan Region has been deprived of the possibility of hiring new human resources in the government sector for more than 12 years, he stated: "This is while thousands of students graduate from the region's universities every year, and some of them want to work in the government sector."

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region also expressed hope that by reaching a fair agreement on the region's budget share from the Iraqi general budget, more job and employment opportunities will be created for young people. In another part of his speech, Barzani addressed the issue of reactivating the Kurdistan Parliament and emphasized that this action was not against any specific person or political movement, but rather aimed at preserving the legal existence of the Kurdistan Region and its institutions and restoring the trust of voters.

He expressed hope that all political movements in the region would view this process with a sense of national responsibility and return to parliament in light of the call of Massoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Masrour Barzani also called for the participation of all political movements in the talks related to the formation of the new cabinet of the regional government and emphasized that cooperation and political responsibility are essential to advance the process of forming a new government.