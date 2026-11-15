We will stand against any attempt to divide the Kurdistan Region

Masrour Barzani:

Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, referred to the policies of previous Iraqi governments to change the borders and demographic structure of Kurdistan, and emphasized resistance to any attempt to divide the region.

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, emphasized on Sunday, November 15, at the ceremony to launch the second phase of the Erbil Green Belt Project, that protecting the existence of the Kurdistan Region and preventing its division is a national and shared responsibility.

Referring to the efforts that, according to him, are being made to divide the Kurdistan Region, Barzani stated: Every Kurdish individual and every caring and patriotic citizen of Kurdistan will stand against campaigns that aim to divide the Kurdistan Region. Recalling the policies of previous Iraqi governments in reducing the borders and area of ​​Kurdistan and changing the demographic makeup of the region, he added: "Any action that leads to the weakening of the Kurdistan Region or the further disintegration of our land will be met with opposition from the people of Kurdistan."

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region also considered protecting the existence of this region and its development a national duty, saying: "On the one hand, the regional government is working to implement projects, improve people's lives, and provide services, and on the other hand, it will not hesitate to take any action to protect the existence of the region and prevent its disintegration."