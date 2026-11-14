Turkey withdraws some of its artillery equipment from the Kafr Jana base in Afrin

Syria Service - Reports indicate that some of the Turkish army's heavy artillery equipment has been withdrawn from the Kafr Jana military base in the Shrava area on the outskirts of Afrin; however, Turkish military forces and armored equipment are still stationed at this base.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Turkish army has begun the process of withdrawing some of its artillery equipment from the Kafr Jana military base in the Shrava area in northern Afrin since the beginning of November 2026. This action is taking place while Turkey's military presence in various parts of the Afrin region continues.

According to the Havar news agency, the equipment withdrawn from this base included towed artillery and T-155 Firtina self-propelled artillery systems. Despite this move, Turkish infantry, tanks and armored vehicles remain at the Kafr Janah base.

According to local sources, Turkish forces are still stationed in a number of villages in the Afrin region and are preventing displaced residents from returning to their homes in some areas. These include the villages of Darwish and Sheikhurzah Alia, where residents continue to face restrictions on their return.