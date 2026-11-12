Nachirvan Barzani and Ahmad al-Sharaa meet in Antalya

Syria Service - Nachirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, met with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the President of the Syrian Interim Government, in Antalya, Turkey, to discuss Damascus' relations with Baghdad and Erbil, the situation of the Kurds in Syria, and the need to guarantee their rights in the country's constitution.

According to KurdPress, Nachirvan Barzani, the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, and Ahmad al-Sharaa, the President of the Syrian Interim Government, met on the sidelines of a climate summit in the Turkish city of Antalya and discussed Syria's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the situation of the Kurds in Syria.

According to Havar News Agency, Nachirvan Barzani, the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, met and discussed with Ahmad al-Sharaa, the President of the Syrian Interim Government, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, on the sidelines of a climate summit in the Turkish city of Antalya. According to the statement of the Kurdistan Regional Government, the meeting discussed Syria's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as ways to develop and expand areas of cooperation and coordination with the aim of securing the common interests of both sides.

The two sides also emphasized the importance of dialogue and the use of peaceful and diplomatic solutions to resolve disputes.

According to the statement, the situation of the Kurds in Syria was also another focus of the meeting, and the two sides emphasized the importance of guaranteeing and protecting the rights of the Kurds in the Syrian constitution.

At the end of the meeting, Nachirvan Barzani expressed his hope that Ahmad al-Sharaa would visit Baghdad and Erbil in the near future.