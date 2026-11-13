Iran and America should return to the negotiating table without wasting time

Erdogan:

In a meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an immediate end to the Iran-US conflict and for the two sides to return to the negotiating table without delay. Bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara and regional and global developments were also discussed in the meeting.

According to Kurdistan Press, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met and held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday, November 12, on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.

The Turkish Presidential Communications Center announced that the two presidents discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Turkey and the most important regional and global issues in this meeting. According to the statement, Erdogan expressed hope that the conflicts between Iran and the United States would end as soon as possible and that a lasting peace would be achieved.

The Turkish president said that in order to begin a period of stability in the region, the basis for agreement between the parties must be strengthened and more opportunities for diplomacy should be provided.

Erdogan also emphasized the need to establish a negotiating table without wasting time, saying: "Turkey, together with brotherly countries in the region, will continue to support peace-oriented efforts."