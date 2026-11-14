Qobad Talabani's invitation to Massoud Barzani to reduce tensions and provide a platform for dialogue between the parties

Qobad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, emphasized that Dabashan is everyone's home and asked Massoud Barzani to visit the region and meet with Bafel Talabani. Recalling Jalal Talabani's actions during the differences between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union, he emphasized that playing the role of an older brother requires direct presence and practical efforts to resolve differences.

According to KurdPress, Qobad Talabani made statements on the sidelines of the Sulaymaniyah Strategic Conference, referring to the continuing differences between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, and called for Massoud Barzani's initiative to reduce tensions and pave the way for dialogue between the two sides. He stated in this regard: "Dabashan is everyone's home, and Uncle Massoud should come to Dabashan; just as Mam Jalal showed his elder brother's status and went to visit Uncle Massoud during the disputes between the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party."

These statements are made at a time when the relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union, despite the passage of several decades of agreements and efforts to resolve the disputes, are still facing political and institutional challenges.

In another part of his speech, Talabani called the reopening of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament a source of shame and, criticizing what he considered an attempt to impose unilateral will, called for an end to individual-centered governance and the strengthening of legal institutions. He also pointed out that the fundamental differences between the two main parties in the Kurdistan Region have not been resolved, emphasizing that past reforms remain mainly at the individual level, and in order to overcome the current crises, decisions must be made based on legal institutions and mechanisms.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region also emphasized the need for a genuine resolution of differences, stating that political problems cannot be resolved with fake smiles and ceremonial messages, but rather require serious will and practical actions.