The Iraqi Media and Communications Organization announced a decision to block the Telegram messenger in order to protect national security and combat illegal content, based on the order of the country's Prime Minister.

According to KurdPress, the Iraqi Media and Communications Organization announced that the Telegram messenger has been blocked in accordance with the order of the country's Prime Minister in order to protect national security and combat illegal content.

The organization reported that the purpose of this action is to require the Telegram company to review Iraqi content published through this application and take the necessary measures to prevent violations and abuses.