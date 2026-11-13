Joint complaint of the Patriotic Union and the New Generation regarding the process of holding the Kurdistan Parliament session

The New Generation Movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan filed a joint complaint with the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, demanding the cancellation of the November 4th session of the Kurdistan Parliament and its results; a session that was held with the boycott of the Patriotic Union, the New Generation Movement and a number of opposition parties, during which the new parliament's presidency was elected.

According to KurdPress, Himdad Shahin, spokesman for the New Generation Movement, announced in an interview with Shafaq News that this movement and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan have filed a joint complaint with the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq, the subject of which is a request to cancel the session of the Kurdistan Parliament on November 4th, 2026.

Referring to the nature of this complaint, Himdad Shahin stated that the filed case is related to the protest and legal objections to the aforementioned session. This complaint was filed while the Kurdistan Parliament resumed its activities on November 4th, after a break of about two years, with the presence of 52 representatives, and during this session, a new parliamentary presidency was elected. However, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, the New Generation Movement and a number of opposition parties boycotted the session and protested the way it was held.

Also, Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, announced last Thursday the party's decision to withdraw from the Kurdistan Regional Government and announced that the Patriotic Union does not recognize the parliamentary session and its results.