EU seeks to expand economic and security ties with Syria, reduce Russian influence

Syria Service - The European Union is considering a plan to expand political, economic and security ties with the Syrian government; a plan that includes reviving a 2008 trade agreement, supporting the country's reconstruction, training police forces and limiting Russian influence in Syria.

According to Kurdistan, the European Union is considering a set of proposals to expand ties with the Syrian interim government. The proposals were put forward in a diplomatic document prepared ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on November 16 and are aimed at bringing Damascus closer to Europe and reducing Russian influence in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government. According to the document, which was published by Reuters, the EU believes that despite progress in the political transition in Syria, significant challenges remain and that the government must take further steps to accelerate economic recovery, national reconciliation and the return or reintegration of internally displaced persons and refugees.

In this context, Brussels intends to expand its cooperation with Damascus in the field of security structure reform. One of the proposed areas is trilateral cooperation with Jordan to train Syrian police forces, an action that is part of the EU's program to strengthen Syrian security and government institutions.

One of the main goals of the new EU plan is to limit the influence of Russia and other foreign actors in Syria.

The EU diplomatic document states that although Moscow's influence has decreased after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, Russia's military presence and economic leverage remain a concern for Brussels.

The EU is also seeking to reintegrate Syria into the Euro-Mediterranean economic cooperation framework and global trade networks. Developing cooperation in the transport, energy and digital communications sectors are other areas of focus.

In this regard, Brussels is trying to encourage the European Investment Bank to resume cooperation with Syria and support Damascus’s efforts to become a shareholder of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, a move that could facilitate Syria’s access to the financial resources needed for reconstruction.

The European Union had previously announced the beginning of a new chapter in relations with Syria in January 2026, during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Damascus. At that time, support for an inclusive political transition process, expansion of trade and economic cooperation, and the allocation of a financial package of 620 million euros for 2026 and 2027 were announced as the three main axes of the new cooperation.