Nechirvan Barzani met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi at the Antalya Summit

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in a meeting with Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in establishing peace and maintaining stability in the region.

Nechirvan Idris Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, met with Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, and discussed and exchanged views on regional developments and issues of common interest, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in establishing peace and maintaining stability in the region. During this meeting, bilateral relations and how to expand and strengthen joint cooperation in various fields were discussed and exchanged