The Kurdistan Region has two administrations in practice

Bafel Talabani:

Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, referred to what he called the existence of two administrations in the Kurdistan Region and the spread of corruption and discrimination between the regions of the region, and accused the Kurdistan Democratic Party of disrespecting the parliament and turning it into a bargaining arena, emphasizing that the current situation must be stopped.

According to KurdPress, Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, during a speech at the "Sulaymaniyah Strategic Assembly", criticized the political and managerial situation in the Kurdistan Region, declaring that the region is practically governed by two management systems and that the differences and discrimination between its different regions must end. Talabani, referring to the recent developments in the Kurdistan Parliament, accused the Kurdistan Democratic Party of disrespecting the parliament and the people's votes, saying: "The party disrespected the parliament and the people's voices and turned the parliament into a bargaining chip."

Stating that the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan will not participate in any action that is the result of the recent parliamentary process, he added: "There is no parliament and I do not recognize any parliament."

He also referred to the differences over the management of the region's natural resources and oil revenues, saying that the Iraqi Prime Minister explicitly asks regional officials about the oil situation and the price of gasoline.

Referring to relations with the United States, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) continued by calling on the Donald Trump administration to be aware of the developments in the Kurdistan Region, saying: "We want the Trump administration to understand what has happened here; if they do not cooperate with us to solve the problems, we are capable enough to find a solution ourselves."

Talabani concluded by emphasizing the need to develop plans for electricity development and the exploitation of natural resources with the aim of providing public benefits and without profit motive.

He also said that Iranians have come to believe that they must make changes in their country.