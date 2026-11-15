The dispute between Baghdad and Erbil over the region's share and the amount of oil deliveries continues

Iraqi parliament member Jamal Kochar, stating that the possible understandings between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government regarding the budget have not yet been converted into a written agreement, announced the complexity of the negotiations over the amount of oil deliveries and the region's budget share, and predicted that the region's share will increase from 12 to 14.14 percent.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi parliament member Jamal Kochar announced that Baghdad and Erbil have so far only reached an agreement at the level of verbal statements and understandings regarding the budget, and no agreement in this regard has been officially written.

Referring to the possibility of increasing the Kurdistan Region's share of the Iraqi general budget, he predicted that this share will increase from 12 percent to 14.14 percent. Jamal Kuchar also said that according to the proposal, the Kurdistan Region has been asked to deliver 400,000 barrels of oil to Baghdad daily, while the regional government wants to reduce this amount to 250,000 barrels per day.

Referring to the complexity of the issue of reducing the amount of oil deliveries, the Iraqi parliamentarian emphasized that implementing such a change could require reviewing and changing other figures and provisions of the budget law.