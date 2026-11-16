Baghdad sends forces to combat oil smuggling to the Kurdistan Region

Haider Abboudi, a spokesman for the Iraqi government, announced the expansion of the country's measures to combat oil smuggling from the Jurf al-Sakhar region to Basra and announced that forces will soon be sent to the Kurdistan Region to prevent oil smuggling.

According to KurdPress, Haider Abboudi, a spokesman for the Iraqi government, explaining the government's measures to combat oil smuggling, announced that the scope of the pursuit and operations to prevent oil smuggling is not limited to the Jurf al-Sakhar region and covers from Zakho in northern Iraq to Basra in the south of the country.

He emphasized that the Iraqi government's measures to combat oil smuggling are being pursued in different regions of the country, and the Kurdistan Region is not an exception to this program. The Iraqi government spokesman also referred to Baghdad's interaction with the Kurdistan Region and stated: "The government interacts with the Kurdistan Region in accordance with the constitution, and the region's powers are also defined within this framework."

Abboudi went on to announce the dispatch of forces to the Kurdistan Region in the near future, stating that the aim of this action is to prevent oil smuggling.

These statements come at a time when the issue of oil resource management, oil exports, and the powers of the federal government and the Kurdistan Region are among the important and disputed issues between Baghdad and Erbil.