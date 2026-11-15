Federal Court Rejects Request to Stop Kurdistan Parliament’s Resuming Activities

The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court rejected the request of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the New Generation Movement to stop the activities of the Kurdistan Parliament and did not agree with the request of these two political movements to stop the activities of this institution.

According to KurdPress, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court rejected the request of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the New Generation Movement to stop the activities of the Kurdistan Parliament.

According to published information, the Iraqi Federal Court reviewed the complaint of these two political movements regarding the resumption of the activities of the Kurdistan Parliament and unanimously rejected their request to stop this process.

In their complaints, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the New Generation Movement had requested to stop the process of resumption of the activities of the Kurdistan Parliament, but the court did not agree with this request and did not create an obstacle to the continuation of this process.