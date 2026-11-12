Nechirvan Barzani's account of meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who traveled to Turkey at the head of a high-ranking delegation of Kurdistan Region officials, shared his account of meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian on his personal page.

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Idris Barzani, who traveled to this country at the official invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation on Thursday, November 12, 2026, on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya. After this meeting, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq wrote a message on his personal page on the social network "X" which reads as follows: This morning, I held an effective and fruitful meeting with His Excellency President "Masoud Pezeshkian" in Antalya. We exchanged views on the status of bilateral relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Iran.

Mr. Barzani's message continued: In order to confront the challenges, we emphasized the importance of continuing coordination and joint efforts and were determined that dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation would be the best solution for establishing lasting peace and stability.