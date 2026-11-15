Qahtan Wandavi, the candidate of the Turkmen Front, became the new governor of Kirkuk

Qahtan Wandavi, the candidate of the Turkmen Front, was elected by the provincial council as the new governor of Kirkuk; according to the agreement of the political parties, he will hold this position until January 1, 2027, after which the position will be handed over to the Arabs.

According to Kurdpress, the Kirkuk Provincial Council elected Qahtan Wandavi, the candidate of the Turkmen Front, as the new governor of the province in its extraordinary meeting.

In his first statements after receiving the vote of confidence from the provincial council, Wandavi announced that he would treat all segments of the population of Kirkuk with equal consideration and that they would work as a single team in cooperation with the provincial council. The new governor of Kirkuk also called for the Iraqi Prime Minister to visit the province to seek his support in resolving issues related to job opportunities, the teachers' case, oil contracts, and land distribution.

According to the agreement between the political parties, Qahtan Wandawy will be in charge of Kirkuk governorship until January 1, 2027, after which the position will be handed over to the Arabs.