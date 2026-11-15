Dana Gas Company Announces Extensive Damage and Halt of Gas Production in Kormor

World Service- Dana Gas Company announced that following a drone attack last week on the Khormor gas field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the facility suffered extensive damage and is currently not producing any gas.

KurdPress News Agency reports that Dana Gas Company, the Emirati operator of the Khormor gas field, announced on Saturday that the facility suffered serious damage following a recent drone attack and that gas production is not possible there.

In a statement, Dana Gas emphasized that official sources had previously reported on the extent of the damage, saying: “Extensive damage has been caused to the Khormor gas facility and currently no gas is being produced in this field.»

The company also criticized some local media outlets for publishing incorrect information about the status of the Kormor field and called on the media to refrain from publishing irresponsible reports and unfounded predictions.

The Kormor gas field, the largest gas field in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, was targeted late Sunday by what Dana Gas described as a possible drone attack. Investigations are ongoing to identify the perpetrators of the attack.

In a related development, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the attack to be completed as soon as possible and stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable.