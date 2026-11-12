Nachirvan Barzani and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the importance of reconciliation

Nachirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, in a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressed the importance of maintaining stability and peace in the region and resolving problems and tensions peacefully and conciliatoryly.

According to KurdPress, Nachirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, in a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressed the importance of maintaining stability and peace in the region and resolving problems and tensions peacefully and conciliatoryly."Neahirvan Idriss Barzani", the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, who has visited this country at the official invitation of "Recep Tayyip Erdogan", the President of Turkey; Today, Wednesday, November 11, 2026, on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, met with "António Guterres", the Secretary-General of the United Nations, and discussed and exchanged views on several common issues.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and Erbil-Baghdad relations, and also examined the issues, problems and tensions in the region.

In another part of the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and peace in the region and resolving problems and tensions peacefully and conciliatorily.