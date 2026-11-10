No parliament is better than a parliament that leads to the division of the Kurdistan Region

Salahuddin Mohammad Bahauddin:

Salahuddin Mohammad Bahauddin, Secretary General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, referring to the recent developments in the Kurdistan Parliament, emphasized that the formation of a parliament is the desire of all movements, but not in a way that leads to the fragmentation of the parliament and ultimately the division of the Kurdistan Region.

According to KurdPress, Salahuddin Mohammad Bahauddin said in an interview broadcast by the party's television: "We hoped that the situation would improve and we also worked to achieve this goal. Other individuals and movements also wanted the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union to reach an agreement, but once again differences and problems have arisen. "He stated that the formation of a parliament is the desire of all parties, and stated: A parliament that is fragmented and divided creates a very undesirable situation, and the absence of a parliament is better than the parliament being divided into several parts and paving the way for the disintegration of the Kurdistan Region.

The Secretary General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union also emphasized that preserving the existence of the Kurdistan Region is a priority and the existence of a unified parliament is also of great importance.

Salahuddin Bahauddin concluded by expressing his hope that sympathetic movements and individuals will work to resolve the current situation, and that the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union will also review their decisions and take action to resolve the differences as soon as possible.