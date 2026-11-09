Nechirvan Barzani met with a delegation of officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran

Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, met with a delegation of officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran and discussed strengthening and expanding relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields.

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, welcomed a delegation of officials from the Islamic Republic of Iran in the city of Erbil today, Sunday, November 8, 2026.

In this meeting, the parties discussed and consulted on strengthening relations between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region with the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as ways to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields in a way that provides common interests. In another part of the meeting, issues related to security cooperation and maintaining regional stability were discussed and exchanged, in which they emphasized the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination between the countries of the region to strengthen security and stability, as well as adopting a dialogue strategy and peaceful and diplomatic methods to resolve problems and tensions.

In the continuation of the meeting, the two sides discussed the understandings and security agreement between Iraq, along with the Kurdistan Region, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and also reviewed a number of issues of common interest.