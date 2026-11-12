There is a possibility that a Kurdish party was involved in the attack on the Kormor gas field

Al-Badri:

The head of the Iraqi National Security Service, pointing out the substantial difference between the recent attack on the Kormor gas field and previous attacks, raised the possibility that a Kurdish party was involved in this attack, but emphasized that no party can be held responsible for this attack without providing evidence and documents.

According to Kurdistan Press, Bassem Al-Badri, the head of the Iraqi National Security Service, announced in a dialogue-focused meeting at the Chatham House Institute in London that the recent attack on the Kormor gas field is fundamentally different in nature from previous attacks and that it is likely that behind-the-scenes factors and threats played a role in it. Referring to the political differences between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan and the Kurdistan Democratic Party in the Kurdistan Region, Al-Badri called for avoiding accusing either party without providing evidence and documents, and emphasized that one should not rely solely on media information and speculation.

The head of the Iraqi National Security Service continued: “It can be simply said that a Kurdish party may have carried out this attack; but we cannot attribute it to one of the armed groups or a foreign party without investigation and evidence.”

He also stated, referring to the Iraqi government’s access to information related to this attack: “I personally have information about the nature, type of targeting, and direction of the recent attack, but I am not authorized to disclose its details and we will leave this matter to the responsible committees.”