Barzani calls on Patriotic Union to end Kurdistan Region political crisis

Massoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, emphasized the need to prioritize the interests of the people of the Kurdistan Region and called on the Patriotic Union to sit at the negotiating table with the Democratic Party and work to resolve differences and end the political crisis in the region.

According to KurdPress, Massoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in a message about the developments and political situation in the Kurdistan Region, called for dialogue between the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union to resolve differences and end the political crisis in the region.

Emphasizing that the interests of the people of Kurdistan take priority over any other interest or goal, Barzani called on members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to sit at the negotiating table with the Democratic Party and work to resolve existing problems. He also expressed hope that other parties and political movements in the Kurdistan Region would also participate in the steps related to the political process, so that they could work together to form an inclusive and national government and respond to the demands and aspirations of the people of Kurdistan.