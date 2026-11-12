Iraq forms special team to investigate oil smuggling from Kirkuk and Kurdistan Region to Afghanistan

The Iraqi Clean Hands Organization announced the formation of a special team to investigate allegations of oil smuggling from the Kirkuk and Kurdistan Region oil fields; the move follows the order of the speaker of the Iraqi parliament to examine a technical and intelligence report on the oil smuggling network to Afghanistan, as well as the attack on the Kormor gas field.

The Iraqi Clean Hands Organization announced in a statement on Wednesday that a special team has been formed to investigate allegations of oil smuggling from the oil fields located between Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region.

The move came after the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Haibat Halbousi, issued an order to form a temporary committee to examine a technical and intelligence report on oil smuggling. According to the published information, the mission of this committee is to investigate the dimensions of the oil smuggling network from the Jurf al-Nasr region, as well as the Kirkuk and Kurdistan Region oil fields, from Iran to Afghanistan.

Also, investigating the dimensions and details of the attack on the Kormor gas field is another area of ​​concern in this case.

These developments are taking place at a time when the issue of oil smuggling and attacks on energy infrastructure in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region has become one of the important areas of investigation for the country's regulatory and security institutions.